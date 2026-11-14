Springfield’s planning and development scene is busy right now, with roles that keep the city’s buildings, housing, and infrastructure running safely and smoothly. Here are a few solid options if you like projects, codes, and community impact.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time (listed as Volunteer in header, but described as full-time role)

Full-time (listed as Volunteer in header, but described as full-time role) Pay: $23.37–$28.56/hour

Entry-level inspection role where you help manage road and highway projects, review drawings, track documents, and support field inspections. Good fit if you have 0–3 years’ experience, a high school diploma, and want to grow in construction management with strong training and full benefits.

Employer: Springfield Housing Authority

Location: Springfield, Illinois Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $56,257 – $84,385.50/year, based on education and experience

Lead the operations of low-income public housing, overseeing budgets, property conditions, and resident quality of life. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience), 3+ years property management and 5+ years supervisory/HUD program experience who wants a senior role with real community impact; open until filled.

Employer: State of Illinois – Office of the State Fire Marshal

Location: Springfield, IL (Sangamon County)

Type: Full-time, salaried, union

Salary: $6,457–$9,334/month

Hours: 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Monday–Friday

Application deadline: 11/30/2026

Inspect elevators and lifts across the region, review plans, and investigate accidents to keep systems safe and code-compliant. You’ll need a 4-year degree in an engineering field, 5+ years elevator experience, and ASME QEI-1 certification; comes with strong state benefits, pension, and potential hybrid schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; the best planning and development roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.