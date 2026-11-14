Springfield’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid base-pay roles and big-commission jobs both hiring. If you like talking with people and don’t mind working hard, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$150,000+ total annual compensation (base + commission, plus potential year-end bonus)

High-energy sales role helping customers find the right RV, from walk-throughs to closing the deal. Starts with a guaranteed hourly base plus commission, then you can move to 100% commission after 30 days if you want more upside. Benefits include PTO, 401(k), medical, dental, vision, discounts, paid parental leave, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Sunrun

Sunrun Location: Springfield, IL (multi-store retail territory)

(multi-store retail territory) Type: Full-time

Potential Earnings: Average $51,408–$87,288; top performers $160,000+ (hourly base + uncapped commissions)

Retail-based role where you chat with shoppers, explain home solar and battery options, and set appointments for the sales team. Comes with hourly pay, uncapped commission, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, paid training, and tuition-covered education programs.

Employer: State of Illinois – Department of the Lottery

Location: 404 N 5th St, Springfield, IL 62702 (hybrid; some HQ time required, some work-from-home)

(hybrid; some HQ time required, some work-from-home) Type: Full-time, salaried, union (AFSCME RC014)

Salary: $4,272–$5,641 per month (approx. $51K–$67K per year ), Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

(approx. ), Monday–Friday, Application window: Opens 11/13/2026 – Closes 12/01/2026 (apply via illinois.jobs2web.com, not by email or mail)

Phone-based role supporting Lottery retailers: you’ll take and place calls to manage instant ticket orders, answer questions, and help solve account issues. Offers state benefits, pension-style retirement, and hybrid work, plus a steady weekday schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews are a great way to learn what you really want next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.