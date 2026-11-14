Springfield’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from healthcare dining to fast food and movie theaters. Here are a few solid picks if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Aperion Care

Aperion Care Location: Springfield, IL

Springfield, IL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the kitchen in a healthcare setting by helping prepare and serve meals, follow special diet orders, and keep the area clean and safe. This role stands out for its low-cost health, dental, vision, 401(k), company-paid life insurance, paid vacation/sick time/holidays, tuition reimbursement, and lots of employee appreciation perks.

Employer: Wendy’s

Wendy’s Location: Springfield, IL

Springfield, IL Type: Listed as Internship (GM leadership role)

Listed as (GM leadership role) Salary: Not listed

Lead the daily operations of a Wendy’s, including staffing, training, scheduling, and hitting sales and profit goals. This is a good fit if you have experience leading teams in fast-paced work and want paid time off, health/dental/vision insurance, life and disability coverage, employee discounts, and paid training.

Employer: AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres Location: Springfield, IL, US

Springfield, IL, US Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $15.00–$15.50 per hour

Rotate between greeting guests, selling snacks, checking tickets, and keeping the theater clean while you Make Movies Better. Perks include free movies at any AMC, free popcorn, food and drink discounts, flexible schedules, and chances to stay on after the seasonal period depending on business needs.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.