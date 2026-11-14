Springfield’s tech and engineering scene is steady right now, with solid options for both students and experienced pros. Here are a few roles worth a closer look this week.

Employer: MasTec Clean Energy & Infrastructure / William Charles Construction

MasTec Clean Energy & Infrastructure / Location: Springfield, IL (field sites)

Type: Internship (Summer 2026)

Pay: $21–$23/hour (temporary, no company benefits)

Hands-on construction field role supporting project and construction managers on a major Springfield project. Good fit if you’re studying Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering, Construction Management, or Safety, have 24+ college credits and a 3.0+ GPA, and want real-world experience with surveying, quality control, scheduling, and closeout work.

Employer: StandardAero

Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.21–$43.82/hour , plus performance-based and cash equity incentives

, plus performance-based and cash equity incentives Bonus: Sign-on bonus up to $10,000

Mid-level avionics role working on advanced aircraft systems like FMS, radar, communications, and in-flight entertainment. Comes with on-the-job training, strong benefits (healthcare, 401(k) match, PTO from day one), and steady overtime/travel options if you want extra hours.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the job, and hit apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.