Springfield’s finance scene is steady right now, with options from hands-on store audits to remote corporate work. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC

GPM Investments, LLC Location: Springfield, IL (travel across district, some overnights)

(travel across district, some overnights) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour

You’ll visit convenience stores in the district, count physical inventory, and match it to the computer records. This is a good fit if you like being on your feet, spotting errors, and working closely with store and district managers while traveling between locations.

Employer: Lincoln Land Community College

Location: Springfield, Illinois Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (see posting)

Not listed (see posting) More details: https://llcc.peopleadmin.com/postings/9735

Campus-based accounting role supporting the college’s business office. If you like stable hours, public-sector benefits, and working with a team that supports students and staff, this one is worth a click.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Springfield, IL (Remote workplace type)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,000 – $70,000 annually

Application deadline: November 16, 2026 (may be extended)

Remote financial operations role handling orders, payments, invoices, and reporting for Pearson’s educator assessment business. Good match if you have a bachelor’s degree, 2+ years in finance/marketing tech, and enjoy data tools like Oracle, Power BI/Tableau, and Excel/Power Query.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a path in you hadn’t considered.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.