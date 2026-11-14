Springfield has some solid driving jobs right now, from local passenger trips to secure armored routes. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: Quincy Metal Fabricators

Quincy Metal Fabricators Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: $27.76 – $34.57 per hour

Benefits: Dental, health, vision, PTO, flexible schedule, relocation assistance

You’ll drive passengers and handle some deliveries on local routes, using GPS and offering friendly, safe service. Good fit if you have a clean license, can help with lifting, and like a mix of driving and customer interaction.

Employer: Brink’s Inc

Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time , hourly, overtime-eligible

, hourly, overtime-eligible Pay: $24.74 per hour

This is a secure armored-vehicle driving role, handling cash and valuables on set routes. Best for experienced drivers (3+ years) who want steady work with strong safety and security procedures.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (hourly)

You’ll move U-Haul trucks and trailers between centers and repair shops, do quick visual checks, and keep a driver log. Good option if you’re 18+, have a valid license, and want training, growth potential, and a $100 hiring bonus.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.