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Springfield
📅 IAAP 2026 convention & safety conference in Springfield
2 days ago
📅 Aggregate industry convention & safety conference in Springfield
The Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers (IAAP) will hold its 2026 Convention & Safety Conference at the Springfield Crowne Plaza on December 1–2, 2026.
The two-day event includes:
- An industry expo
- Seminars on AI, construction materials outlook, and silica regulations
- A separate safety conference (requires its own registration)
- An opening reception with exhibitor booths, lightning talks, a bags tournament, and Casino Night
- A December 2 awards breakfast recognizing member achievements and scholarship recipients
Registration is open now. A hotel room block is available at $128 per night plus tax at the Crowne Plaza. Room reservations are due by November 13, 2026 to get this rate.
Sponsored by Middle River Marine.
More Info: IAAP 2026 Convention & Safety Conference – Inland ...
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