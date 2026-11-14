📅 Aggregate industry convention & safety conference in Springfield

The Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers (IAAP) will hold its 2026 Convention & Safety Conference at the Springfield Crowne Plaza on December 1–2, 2026.

The two-day event includes:

An industry expo

Seminars on AI , construction materials outlook , and silica regulations

on , , and A separate safety conference (requires its own registration)

(requires its own registration) An opening reception with exhibitor booths , lightning talks , a bags tournament , and Casino Night

, , a , and A December 2 awards breakfast recognizing member achievements and scholarship recipients

Registration is open now. A hotel room block is available at $128 per night plus tax at the Crowne Plaza. Room reservations are due by November 13, 2026 to get this rate.

Sponsored by Middle River Marine.