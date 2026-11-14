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⚖️ Springfield, IL Legal Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
Springfield’s legal scene is busy right now, especially for attorneys who like compliance, contracts, and investigations. Here are several standout roles with strong pay and solid stability.
LEGAL COUNSEL – Procurement
- Employer: Teachers’ Retirement System of the State of Illinois (TRS)
- Location: Springfield, IL (or Lisle, IL)
- Salary: $114,223 – $178,188 (Springfield); $119,934 – $187,098 (Lisle)
- Type: Full-time, salaried
This role focuses on contract drafting, negotiation, and procurement law for one of the largest public pension systems in the U.S. You’ll work closely with the procurement team on RFPs, NDAs, software/SaaS agreements, and more, with an anticipated hybrid schedule (3–5 days/week in office) and state-level benefits. JD and Illinois bar license plus 3+ years of complex contract work required.
Manager, Special Investigations Unit
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Salary: $54,300 – $145,860 (base range; bonus eligible)
- Type: Full-time
Lead a team investigating health care fraud, waste, and abuse across claims and provider activity. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years of investigative work, 3+ years leading teams, and experience in compliance, audit, or special investigations. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement) and an application window anticipated to close 11/19/2026.
Assistant General Counsel
- Employer: Illinois Municipal Electric Agency (IMEA)
- Location: Springfield, IL (in-person)
- Salary: $170,000 – $200,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Serve as in-house counsel for IMEA, IPEA, and IMUA, handling contracts, regulatory and reliability compliance, governance, and utility/energy law issues. Ideal for attorneys with municipal or utility law experience and 5+ years in practice. Strong benefits include 401(k), health/dental/vision, PTO, parental leave, relocation assistance, retirement plan, and tuition reimbursement.
If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and get that application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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