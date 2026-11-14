Springfield has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy home. Here are a few adoptable kitties you can meet right now in our community.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Animal Protective League of Springfield and Sangamon County

Phone: (217) 544-7387

Smokey is a handsome brown tabby adult cat available at APL for a very affordable fee. If you’re looking for a classic, easygoing house cat, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Smokey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico / Dilute calico

Calico / Dilute calico Shelter: Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center

Phone: (217) 535-3065

CASSIE is a beautiful calico adult cat at county animal control. Her pretty patchwork coat will catch your eye right away.

👉 Meet CASSIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange / Red

Orange / Red Shelter: Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center

Phone: (217) 535-3065

ORANGEY is a bright orange adult boy with that classic “orange cat” look. He’s waiting at animal control for someone to give him a second chance.

👉 Meet ORANGEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Animal Protective League of Springfield and Sangamon County

Phone: (217) 544-7387

Eve is a striking tortoiseshell adult cat with a lovely mottled coat. Her low adoption fee makes it easy to bring her home and spend more on toys and treats.

👉 Meet Eve and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby / White

Brown tabby / White Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Protective League of Springfield and Sangamon County

Phone: (217) 544-7387

Almond is a young kitten with a cute brown tabby and white coat. If you’re ready for kitten energy and playtime, he could be the perfect fit.

👉 Meet Almond and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray, blue or silver tabby

Gray, blue or silver tabby Shelter: Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center

Phone: (217) 535-3065

MISTY is a tiny gray tabby kitten at animal control, looking for a safe and loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet MISTY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call the shelters listed above and set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these Springfield cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.