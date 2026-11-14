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🐱 Friendly Springfield, IL Cats Waiting for Their New Families
Springfield has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy home. Here are a few adoptable kitties you can meet right now in our community.
Smokey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Animal Protective League of Springfield and Sangamon County
- Phone: (217) 544-7387
Smokey is a handsome brown tabby adult cat available at APL for a very affordable fee. If you’re looking for a classic, easygoing house cat, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Smokey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CASSIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico / Dilute calico
- Shelter: Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center
- Phone: (217) 535-3065
CASSIE is a beautiful calico adult cat at county animal control. Her pretty patchwork coat will catch your eye right away.
👉 Meet CASSIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ORANGEY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange / Red
- Shelter: Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center
- Phone: (217) 535-3065
ORANGEY is a bright orange adult boy with that classic “orange cat” look. He’s waiting at animal control for someone to give him a second chance.
👉 Meet ORANGEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Eve
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Animal Protective League of Springfield and Sangamon County
- Phone: (217) 544-7387
Eve is a striking tortoiseshell adult cat with a lovely mottled coat. Her low adoption fee makes it easy to bring her home and spend more on toys and treats.
👉 Meet Eve and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Almond
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby / White
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Animal Protective League of Springfield and Sangamon County
- Phone: (217) 544-7387
Almond is a young kitten with a cute brown tabby and white coat. If you’re ready for kitten energy and playtime, he could be the perfect fit.
👉 Meet Almond and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MISTY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray, blue or silver tabby
- Shelter: Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center
- Phone: (217) 535-3065
MISTY is a tiny gray tabby kitten at animal control, looking for a safe and loving home to grow up in.
👉 Meet MISTY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call the shelters listed above and set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these Springfield cats find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.