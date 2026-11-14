Looking for a loyal friend in Springfield, IL? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local shelters for a safe, loving home.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center

Phone: (217) 535-3065

Betty is a beautiful young pittie girl with a rich chestnut coat. She’s waiting at county animal control for someone to give her a fresh start and a safe, loving home. If you’re looking for a younger dog to grow and learn with, Betty could be the one.

👉 Meet BETTY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center

Phone: (217) 535-3065

Mischief is an adult pittie with a soft tan-and-white coat and a big, blocky head that bully-breed fans will love. She’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with her new family.

👉 Meet MISCHIEF and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Animal Protective League of Springfield and Sangamon County

Phone: (217) 544-7387

Sully is a handsome large Lab mix with a chocolate-and-white coat. As an adult dog, he’s ready to move into a home that can give him regular exercise, structure, and plenty of love.

👉 Meet Sully and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Springfield, IL area, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing this post, or calling to learn more about any dog who caught your eye. Your home could be the fresh start they’ve been waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.