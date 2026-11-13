Springfield’s hands-on jobs are looking strong right now, especially for folks who like staying active and working on-site or outdoors. Here are several solid options in building & grounds maintenance you can jump on this week.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Springfield, IL (you drive to client locations)

(you drive to client locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll clean, polish, and protect vehicles right at the customer’s home or workplace. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like working on your own, and already have your own detailing gear and reliable transportation.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 per hour

Keep facilities clean and safe by sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, sanitizing restrooms, and handling trash and recycling. This is a good fit if you’re new or returning to the workforce and want steady hours with a large employer that offers a benefits package.

Employer: PestCo LLC (Pointe Pest Control)

Location: Springfield/Decatur, IL

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, Saturdays required )

(Mon–Fri, ) Salary: Not listed

You’ll visit homes and businesses to inspect, treat, and prevent pest problems, using a company vehicle once your route is assigned. Paid training is provided, and there are strong benefits plus room to grow if you like working with customers and being out in the field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details or schedule are better than they sound at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.