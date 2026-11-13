Springfield is seeing some strong executive & strategy roles right now, especially in healthcare. If you’re a senior leader who likes big portfolios and complex problems, these are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Springfield, IL (remote/hybrid, Central/Eastern time zones)

(remote/hybrid, Central/Eastern time zones) Salary: $100,000 – $231,540 + bonus and equity eligibility

+ bonus and equity eligibility Type: Full-time

Deadline: Anticipated close 01/12/2027

This role owns performance and value realization across the ACS ABX portfolio—think KPIs, benefits tracking, and executive reporting. You’ll lead a team, tighten accountability, and give senior leaders clear insight into where big initiatives are winning or at risk.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Springfield, IL (remote/hybrid, Central/Eastern time zones)

(remote/hybrid, Central/Eastern time zones) Salary: $100,000 – $231,540 + bonus and equity eligibility

+ bonus and equity eligibility Type: Full-time

Deadline: Anticipated close 01/12/2027

Here you’ll run capital planning for Aetna Clinical Solutions—investment intake, business cases, funding strategy, and portfolio governance. Great fit if you love turning strategy into a clear, funded roadmap and advising execs on where to place big bets.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Springfield, IL (remote/hybrid, Central/Eastern time zones)

(remote/hybrid, Central/Eastern time zones) Salary: $100,000 – $231,540 + bonus and equity eligibility

+ bonus and equity eligibility Type: Full-time

Deadline: Anticipated close 01/12/2027

This is a senior advisor role tackling high-priority, complex problems across Aetna Clinical Solutions. You’ll lead big strategic assessments and business cases, shape transformation plans, and help build an internal consulting-style capability.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and benefits, and it might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.