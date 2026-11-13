Springfield’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and tech. If you’re good with people and like closing deals, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Moments Hospice

Moments Hospice Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base plus uncapped commission (top performers can earn $25,000+ extra per year)

You’ll build relationships with hospitals, clinics, and senior communities to help families learn about hospice care early. This role stands out for its mission-driven work, uncapped earnings, fleet car program (gas and insurance covered), and strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Springfield, IL (remote/field-based possible per CVS norms)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,940 – $182,549 base, plus bonus/commission and equity eligibility

base, plus bonus/commission and equity eligibility Application window closes: 11/30/2026

Lead a team that crafts high-stakes pharmacy proposal responses for Aetna and CVS Caremark. Ideal if you have 7+ years in PBM/health plan/sales/consulting/proposals and want a high-impact leadership role with strong pay, bonus potential, and a full benefits package (health, PTO, retirement, wellness programs).

Employer: GFI Digital

Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + uncapped commission

Sell managed IT, print, and tech solutions with a company that’s been growing since 1999. Good fit if you’re competitive and coachable, want ongoing training, a clear growth path, car program, and strong benefits like 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, paid time off, and bonuses.

Employer: OSL Retail Services

Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $50,000–$65,000+ annually (base + commission + quarterly bonuses)

Run the wireless department inside a major retail partner, leading a team to hit sales goals and deliver great customer service. This role offers leadership responsibility, commission and bonuses, wireless discounts (up to 50% off), RRSP/retirement matching, paid vacation, and access to training and career development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.