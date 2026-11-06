🍽️ Springfield, IL Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring

Springfield’s food scene is busy, and local spots are adding to their teams. Here are a few solid openings if you like fast‑paced work and serving people.

Employer: McDonald's (Capital City McDonald’s)

Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$17.75 per hour (based on experience, availability, and training)

Lead shifts, coach crew members, and keep the restaurant running smoothly on days, nights, or overnights. Eligible employees can get same‑day pay, 401(k), tuition help up to $3,000/year, free meals, uniforms, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Portillo's

Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$90,000 per year (plus bonus and stock opportunities)

Run a high‑volume restaurant, lead and develop the team, and manage budgets, operations, and guest experience. Comes with bonus program, annual stock grant (discretionary), tech reimbursement, free shift meals, PTO, 401(k) with match, health/vision/dental, and more perks and discounts.

Employer: Crowne Plaza Hotel (Driftwood Hospitality Management)

Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help set up and break down event spaces and serve food and drinks for banquets and events. Good fit if you like flexible hours, staying active on your feet, and comes with 401(k), health insurance options, PTO, room and F&B discounts, and more.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.