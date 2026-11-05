Help for residents who lost SNAP over work rules

Illinois Department of Human Services is urging residents who lost SNAP because of new federal work rules to check if they can get an exemption and regain benefits. People may qualify for an exemption or meet the new work rules by working, volunteering, or joining a training or education program. Check exemption options at aberp.illinois.gov/screener/ABAWD?lang=EN and learn more about work rules at SNAPWorkRequirements.illinois.gov.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Illinois Department of Human Services