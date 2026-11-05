🛒 Springfield, IL Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Springfield’s service scene is busy right now—stores, call centers, and car washes are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, this week has some solid options.

Employer: OSL Retail Services

OSL Retail Services Location: Springfield, IL (inside Walmart wireless kiosk)

(inside Walmart wireless kiosk) Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000–$65,000+ per year (base + commission + bonuses)

Lead a wireless sales team, run daily operations, and drive sales in a busy retail setting. Good fit if you have retail management experience in wireless/electronics, can work a flexible schedule, and want commission, bonuses, and strong discounts on wireless services.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$15.60 per hour

Help customers find what they need for home projects in departments like tools, paint, garden, or appliances. This role offers flexible schedules, a 10% associate discount, and access to health, retirement, and tuition assistance benefits for eligible associates.

Employer: Marshalls (The TJX Companies, Inc.)

Location: 2560 E Wabash Ave, Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$16.50 per hour

Oversee front-of-store associates, keep lines moving, and make sure customers have a smooth checkout experience. Great for someone with at least 1 year of retail and 6 months of leadership experience who wants store discounts and a wide menu of benefits.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Location: Springfield, IL (district-wide travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a traveling Field Activity Support Team (FAST) that sets planograms, signage, and displays across multiple stores. Best for someone with 5+ years retail/merchandising and 2+ years leadership, who doesn’t mind driving between stores and doing hands-on merchandising work.

Employer: Rainstorm Car Wash (Circle K)

Location: 3101 Hedley Rd, Springfield, IL 62704

Type: Full-time (weekdays + weekends)

(weekdays + weekends) Pay: $16.50–$17.00 per hour + commission opportunities

Supervise a busy car wash, help customers pick wash packages, and keep the site clean and safe. Comes with paid vacation, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and a free car wash membership.

Employer: State of Illinois – Department of Children and Family Services

Location: 2200 Churchill Rd, Springfield, IL 62702

Type: Full-time, salaried, union

Pay: $6,460–$9,337 per month

Hours: Shift ROT B2: 8:00 AM–4:30 PM

Apply by: 11/20/2026 via illinois.jobs2web.com

Answer hotline calls reporting suspected child abuse/neglect, gather key details, and enter reports into the system—this is serious, impact-heavy work. Requires a related bachelor’s or master’s degree plus casework/case management experience, and comes with state benefits, pension, and potential hybrid work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles in the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.