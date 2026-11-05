🚌 Springfield, IL Driving Jobs With Multiple Local & Training Options

Springfield is busy and growing, and so is the need for safe, reliable drivers. If you like being on the road and staying active, these transportation jobs are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $24.84/hour + $0.76 per mile (paid weekly)

Deliver packages in your own vehicle, stay active, and work mostly outdoors. Schedules vary Monday–Saturday with holiday and peak shifts, and no prior experience is required.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Starting at $15.00/hour

Drive a company vehicle delivering auto parts around town and helping in the store when needed. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and other benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper

Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-Time, Local Route

Pay: Starting at $27.01/hour, rising to $28.48/hour after 6 months

Home daily local route delivering drinks to retailers, unloading with a dolly or pallet jack, and stocking shelves. Monday–Friday, early morning start, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more for eligible employees.

Employer: 365 Freight USA

Location: Springfield, IL (OTR, based out of Springfield)

Type: Full-Time, Paid Training for Recent Grads

Pay: Paid 4–6 week mentor program; then about $1,600–$1,800 per week after training

Perfect if you just got your Class A CDL and want real experience. You’ll ride with a mentor 4–6 weeks, then move to your own truck with weekly direct deposit and full benefits after training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Good driving jobs go fast, so if something fits, apply soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.