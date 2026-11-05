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🚌 Springfield, IL Driving Jobs With Multiple Local & Training Options
Springfield is busy and growing, and so is the need for safe, reliable drivers. If you like being on the road and staying active, these transportation jobs are worth a look.
Seasonal Support Driver (Use Your Own Car) – UPS
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Type: Temporary / Seasonal
- Pay: $24.84/hour + $0.76 per mile (paid weekly)
Deliver packages in your own vehicle, stay active, and work mostly outdoors. Schedules vary Monday–Saturday with holiday and peak shifts, and no prior experience is required.
Store Driver – NAPA Auto Parts
- Employer: NAPA Auto Parts
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: Starting at $15.00/hour
Drive a company vehicle delivering auto parts around town and helping in the store when needed. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and other benefits for eligible employees.
Local CDL A Driver – Keurig Dr Pepper
- Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Type: Full-Time, Local Route
- Pay: Starting at $27.01/hour, rising to $28.48/hour after 6 months
Home daily local route delivering drinks to retailers, unloading with a dolly or pallet jack, and stocking shelves. Monday–Friday, early morning start, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more for eligible employees.
CDL A Company Truck Driver – Paid Training (New Grads)
- Employer: 365 Freight USA
- Location: Springfield, IL (OTR, based out of Springfield)
- Type: Full-Time, Paid Training for Recent Grads
- Pay: Paid 4–6 week mentor program; then about $1,600–$1,800 per week after training
Perfect if you just got your Class A CDL and want real experience. You’ll ride with a mentor 4–6 weeks, then move to your own truck with weekly direct deposit and full benefits after training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Good driving jobs go fast, so if something fits, apply soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.