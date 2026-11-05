🚚 Springfield, IL Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Springfield’s logistics scene is busy right now—good mix of hands-on warehouse work and higher-level admin roles. If you like keeping products moving or managing the numbers behind the scenes, these are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Springfield, IL

Salary: $17.95–$18.95/hour , paid weekly

, paid weekly Type: Part-time, seasonal

Fast-paced, physical warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Comes with tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, potential medical, dental, vision, PTO, and flexible shifts—good fit if you want extra income and a workout in one.

Employer: State of Illinois – Department of Corrections

Location: 1000 E Converse Ave, Springfield, IL 62702

Salary: Anticipated $9,000–$11,000/month (salaried)

(salaried) Type: Full-time, hybrid possible (3–5 days/week in office)

Application deadline: 11/19/2026

Lead the procurement quality control and reporting program for IDOC—overseeing bids, contracts, audits, and training. This is a senior admin role with strong state benefits, pension, paid leave, and hybrid work options, ideal if you have several years in procurement or sourcing and want a stable government career.

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper

Location: Springfield, IL

Salary: Starting at $20.21/hour , rising to $21.22/hour after 6+ months

, rising to after 6+ months Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 10:00 AM–finish, overtime and some weekends as needed

Hands-on warehouse job picking beverage orders using a headset and pallet jack, lifting up to 50 lbs and building pallets. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, parental leave, education assistance, and more—great if you like staying active and want solid long-term benefits.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Location: Springfield, IL

Salary: Not listed

Type: Likely store-based role (hours vary; may include nights/weekends)

Store-based role focused on receiving, inventory accuracy, transfers, and compliance while helping with customer service and equipment like forklifts and pallet jacks. Good match if you like retail, farm/ranch or pet products, and want to build skills in inventory control with access to benefits and growth paths for both full-time and eligible part-time team members.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.