📣 Springfield, IL Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Springfield’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry level to seasoned manager. If you like talking with people and hitting goals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hibu

Hibu Location: Springfield, IL (hybrid: home office + in-field)

(hybrid: home office + in-field) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $54,000 with year 1 on-target earnings $80,000–$90,000+ (uncapped commission + monthly bonuses)

Outside sales role selling digital marketing (websites, search ads, social, SEO) to local small businesses. Comes with best-in-class training (3 weeks classroom + 9 weeks field), mileage reimbursement, incentives like President’s Club trips, and a clear path into higher-earning sales or leadership roles.

Employer: Sazerac Company

Location: Springfield, IL territory (travel within assigned area)

territory (travel within assigned area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,033 – $88,550 (annual range)

Field sales role growing Sazerac’s spirits brands (like Buffalo Trace, Fireball, Southern Comfort) in grocery, convenience, and liquor stores. You’ll manage a territory, build displays, drive volume and distribution, and work closely with distributors—great fit if you have CPG or alcohol-beverage sales experience and like being on the road.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $66,330 – $145,860 + bonus/commission eligibility

+ bonus/commission eligibility Application window expected to close: 11/30/2026

Behind-the-scenes sales operations role focused on sales tools, process automation, and data for CVS’s sales teams. You’ll lead projects, build dashboards, support Salesforce-style systems, and improve workflows—ideal if you have 5–7 years of experience in project work, process improvement, and sales operations or enablement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles and often hires in nearby cities too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.