🏭 Springfield, IL Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Springfield’s making things happen right now—literally. If you like hands-on work, tools, and steady hours, there are some solid manufacturing and production roles open around town.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $17.95 – $18.95/hour, paid weekly

Fast-paced warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Good fit if you like staying active, want flexible shifts, and like the idea of tuition help (up to $5,250/year) plus access to medical, dental, and vision after a short period.

Employer: StandardAero

Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.41 – $39.62/hour

Advanced upholstery work on aircraft interiors—cutting, sewing, trimming, and installing fabrics and carpet. Great for someone with 5+ years upholstery experience who wants a clean, safety-focused shop, sign-on/relocation bonuses, and strong benefits.

Employer: Bunn-O-Matic Corporation

Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $24.00 – $36.00/hour

Skilled role building, repairing, and maintaining dies (progressive, blanking, forming, draw, and more). Ideal if you have 5+ years in the tool and die trade, can run mills, lathes, grinders, and want solid benefits like 401(k), health, vision, dental, PTO, and parental leave.

Employer: StandardAero

Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.01 – $36.01/hour

Entry-to-mid level aircraft upholstery role cutting, sewing, and installing fabrics and carpet with on-the-job training. Good step if you have 1+ year upholstery/interiors experience, like detailed hands-on work, and want day-one PTO, 401(k) match, and bonus opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too. Don’t wait too long; good hands-on jobs in Springfield tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.