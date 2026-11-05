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⚖️ Springfield, IL Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings
Springfield’s legal scene is busy right now, especially in state agencies and hybrid roles. If you’re in law, compliance, or legal support, this is a good moment to make a move.
Litigation Attorney (Family Law / Civil) – Central Illinois Hybrid
- Employer: O'Flaherty Law Group / O'Flaherty Law of Wheaton
- Location: Springfield, IL (Central Illinois courts)
- Salary: $100,000 – $150,000 + 10% origination bonus
- Type: Full-time, primarily remote, hybrid court schedule
Handle family law and/or civil litigation across Peoria, Bloomington, Champaign, and Springfield while working mostly from home. You set your own billable target, get steady case flow (no rainmaking required), mentorship, full support staff, health insurance, 401(k) with 3% employer contribution, PTO, and flexible schedule.
Public Service Administrator – Implementation and Litigation Counsel
- Employer: State of Illinois – Department of Agriculture
- Location: 801 E Sangamon Ave, Springfield, IL 62702
- Salary: Anticipated $8,571 – $9,700/month
- Type: Full-time, salaried, hybrid (3–5 days/week in office after probation)
- Application window: Open 11/05/2026 – Closes 11/19/2026
Lead implementation and litigation support for a growing in‑house legal team, supervising an attorney and paralegal and serving as primary liaison to the Attorney General’s Office. Great fit for an Illinois‑licensed attorney with 3+ years’ experience who enjoys policy work, drafting rules and legislation, and managing complex compliance changes, with strong state benefits and pension.
Paralegal – Litigation/Implementation Research Assistant
- Employer: Illinois Department of Agriculture
- Location: 801 E Sangamon Ave, Springfield, IL 62702
- Salary: Anticipated starting $5,127/month; range $5,127 – $7,135/month
- Type: Full-time, union (AFSCME RC062), primarily office-based with limited hybrid after probation
- Application window: Open 11/04/2026 – Closes 11/18/2026
Support the legal team with litigation coordination, legal research, document prep, and tracking new laws and rules. Ideal if you have a 4‑year degree with legal or related coursework, strong Word skills, and some paralegal/legal support experience, and want steady hours, state benefits, and pension.
Management Operations Analyst II – Compliance Analyst (FFP)
- Employer: State of Illinois – Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS)
- Location: 726 S College St, Springfield, IL 62704
- Salary: Anticipated starting $6,820/month; range $6,820 – $9,875/month
- Type: Full-time, union (RC062), fully in-office
- Application window: Open 11/04/2026 – Closes 11/19/2026
Serve as a compliance analyst for Title IV‑E, IV‑B, Emergency Assistance, and Medicaid programs—doing monthly compliance reviews, QA on cases, and revenue‑enhancement projects. Best for someone with a master’s in business/public admin and 3+ years in management operations analysis who wants to blend data, policy, and child‑welfare impact.
If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—note the closing dates, polish your resume, and get that application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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