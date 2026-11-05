⚖️ Springfield, IL Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings

Springfield’s legal scene is busy right now, especially in state agencies and hybrid roles. If you’re in law, compliance, or legal support, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: O'Flaherty Law Group / O'Flaherty Law of Wheaton

O'Flaherty Law Group / O'Flaherty Law of Wheaton Location: Springfield, IL (Central Illinois courts)

Salary: $100,000 – $150,000 + 10% origination bonus

Type: Full-time, primarily remote, hybrid court schedule

Handle family law and/or civil litigation across Peoria, Bloomington, Champaign, and Springfield while working mostly from home. You set your own billable target, get steady case flow (no rainmaking required), mentorship, full support staff, health insurance, 401(k) with 3% employer contribution, PTO, and flexible schedule.

Employer: State of Illinois – Department of Agriculture

Location: 801 E Sangamon Ave, Springfield, IL 62702

Salary: Anticipated $8,571 – $9,700/month

Type: Full-time, salaried, hybrid (3–5 days/week in office after probation)

Application window: Open 11/05/2026 – Closes 11/19/2026

Lead implementation and litigation support for a growing in‑house legal team, supervising an attorney and paralegal and serving as primary liaison to the Attorney General’s Office. Great fit for an Illinois‑licensed attorney with 3+ years’ experience who enjoys policy work, drafting rules and legislation, and managing complex compliance changes, with strong state benefits and pension.

Employer: Illinois Department of Agriculture

Location: 801 E Sangamon Ave, Springfield, IL 62702

Salary: Anticipated starting $5,127/month; range $5,127 – $7,135/month

Type: Full-time, union (AFSCME RC062), primarily office-based with limited hybrid after probation

Application window: Open 11/04/2026 – Closes 11/18/2026

Support the legal team with litigation coordination, legal research, document prep, and tracking new laws and rules. Ideal if you have a 4‑year degree with legal or related coursework, strong Word skills, and some paralegal/legal support experience, and want steady hours, state benefits, and pension.

Employer: State of Illinois – Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS)

Location: 726 S College St, Springfield, IL 62704

Salary: Anticipated starting $6,820/month; range $6,820 – $9,875/month

Type: Full-time, union (RC062), fully in-office

Application window: Open 11/04/2026 – Closes 11/19/2026

Serve as a compliance analyst for Title IV‑E, IV‑B, Emergency Assistance, and Medicaid programs—doing monthly compliance reviews, QA on cases, and revenue‑enhancement projects. Best for someone with a master’s in business/public admin and 3+ years in management operations analysis who wants to blend data, policy, and child‑welfare impact.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—note the closing dates, polish your resume, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.