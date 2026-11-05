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Springfield
💻 Springfield, IL Tech Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying IT Roles
5 days ago
Springfield’s tech scene is busy right now—especially in cloud, security, data, and public-sector IT. If you’ve got mid to senior-level experience, there are several roles here worth a serious look.
Software Engineering Manager
- Employer: Strive Solutions
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead end-to-end digital product development from design and testing through production. Great fit if you enjoy setting technical strategy, owning architecture decisions, and mentoring engineering teams.
Cloud Security Engineer
- Employer: Strive Solutions
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Secure cloud-native products across AWS, Azure, and GCP. You’ll design secure architectures, run threat modeling, automate controls via CI/CD and IaC, and lead incident response for cloud security events.
Endpoint Security Engineer
- Employer: Strive Solutions
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own enterprise endpoint security tools like CrowdStrike Falcon, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, and BeyondTrust PAM. Ideal if you like hardening standards, incident response, and scripting to automate security workflows.
Attack Surface Management Lead Consultant
- Employer: Strive Solutions
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead attack surface management across on-prem, cloud, third parties, and subsidiaries. You’ll discover internet-facing assets, find exploitable paths, and drive risk-based remediation with stakeholders.
Staff Data Engineer – Databricks
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,295 – $260,590
Senior IC role owning data architecture and pipelines using Azure + Databricks, SQL, Python, Apache Spark. You’ll set technical direction, mentor other data engineers, and build large-scale, fault-tolerant data systems.
- Application window anticipated to close: 12/28/2026
Enterprise Medicaid Architect
- Employer: NTT DATA North America
- Location: Springfield, IL (role is remote with up to 25% travel to Springfield)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,260 – $169,000
Architect the modernization of the Illinois Medicaid Enterprise (MMIS/MES). You’ll define current/target-state architecture, roadmaps, and integration patterns across business, data, infrastructure, and security.
Lead Director – Cloud & Platform Engineering (Health100)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Springfield, IL, US
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $144,200 – $288,400
Executive-level engineering role owning multi-cloud platform strategy across GCP, AWS, and Azure. You’ll lead cloud foundations, automation (Terraform, IaC, CI/CD), SRE partnership, and build a platform engineering org.
- Application window anticipated to close: 11/18/2026
Data Analyst
- Employer: State of Illinois – Illinois Community College Board
- Location: 401 E Capitol Ave, Springfield, IL
- Type: Full-time, grant-funded, hybrid (on-site as needed)
- Salary: $55,500 – $65,500
Support education and workforce programs by building reports, dashboards, and data products. Good fit if you have stats coursework, research experience, and skills in SQL/SAS/Stata, Excel, and tools like Power BI.
- Priority consideration for applications received by: 11/19/2026
Cybersecurity Manager
- Employer: Memorial Health
- Location: Springfield, IL (hybrid, 3 days/week on-site)
- Type: Full-time, first shift (Mon–Fri, 8:00a–4:30p)
- Salary: $61.71 – $95.66 per hour
Lead a 5–10 person cybersecurity team protecting clinical and business systems under HIPAA/HITECH. Comes with strong benefits and growth opportunities in a healthcare setting.
Senior Software Developer
- Employer: State of Illinois – State Board of Elections
- Location: 2329 S. MacArthur Blvd, Springfield, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $7,500 – $11,667 per month (anticipated start $7,500 – $10,000/month)
Senior role building and maintaining election systems using ASP.NET, C#.NET, SQL Server, Power BI. You’ll set schedules, handle complex support, mentor other devs, and enjoy robust state benefits.
- Application deadline: 11/18/2026, 11:59 p.m.
If one of these catches your eye, don’t wait—check the posting, note the deadline, and get your resume tuned to the skills they call out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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