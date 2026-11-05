💻 Springfield, IL Tech Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying IT Roles

Springfield’s tech scene is busy right now—especially in cloud, security, data, and public-sector IT. If you’ve got mid to senior-level experience, there are several roles here worth a serious look.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead end-to-end digital product development from design and testing through production. Great fit if you enjoy setting technical strategy, owning architecture decisions, and mentoring engineering teams.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Secure cloud-native products across AWS, Azure, and GCP. You’ll design secure architectures, run threat modeling, automate controls via CI/CD and IaC, and lead incident response for cloud security events.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own enterprise endpoint security tools like CrowdStrike Falcon, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, and BeyondTrust PAM. Ideal if you like hardening standards, incident response, and scripting to automate security workflows.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead attack surface management across on-prem, cloud, third parties, and subsidiaries. You’ll discover internet-facing assets, find exploitable paths, and drive risk-based remediation with stakeholders.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130,295 – $260,590

Senior IC role owning data architecture and pipelines using Azure + Databricks, SQL, Python, Apache Spark . You’ll set technical direction, mentor other data engineers, and build large-scale, fault-tolerant data systems.

Senior IC role owning data architecture and pipelines using . You’ll set technical direction, mentor other data engineers, and build large-scale, fault-tolerant data systems. Application window anticipated to close: 12/28/2026

Employer: NTT DATA North America

Location: Springfield, IL (role is remote with up to 25% travel to Springfield)

Springfield, IL (role is with up to to Springfield) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $91,260 – $169,000

Architect the modernization of the Illinois Medicaid Enterprise (MMIS/MES). You’ll define current/target-state architecture, roadmaps, and integration patterns across business, data, infrastructure, and security.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Springfield, IL, US

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $144,200 – $288,400

Executive-level engineering role owning multi-cloud platform strategy across GCP, AWS, and Azure . You’ll lead cloud foundations, automation (Terraform, IaC, CI/CD), SRE partnership, and build a platform engineering org.

Executive-level engineering role owning across . You’ll lead cloud foundations, automation (Terraform, IaC, CI/CD), SRE partnership, and build a platform engineering org. Application window anticipated to close: 11/18/2026

Employer: State of Illinois – Illinois Community College Board

Location: 401 E Capitol Ave, Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time, grant-funded, hybrid (on-site as needed)

Full-time, grant-funded, hybrid (on-site as needed) Salary: $55,500 – $65,500

Support education and workforce programs by building reports, dashboards, and data products. Good fit if you have stats coursework, research experience, and skills in SQL/SAS/Stata, Excel, and tools like Power BI .

Support education and workforce programs by building reports, dashboards, and data products. Good fit if you have stats coursework, research experience, and skills in . Priority consideration for applications received by: 11/19/2026

Employer: Memorial Health

Location: Springfield, IL (hybrid, 3 days/week on-site )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time, first shift (Mon–Fri, 8:00a–4:30p)

Full-time, first shift (Mon–Fri, 8:00a–4:30p) Salary: $61.71 – $95.66 per hour

Lead a 5–10 person cybersecurity team protecting clinical and business systems under HIPAA/HITECH. Comes with strong benefits and growth opportunities in a healthcare setting.

Employer: State of Illinois – State Board of Elections

Location: 2329 S. MacArthur Blvd, Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $7,500 – $11,667 per month (anticipated start $7,500 – $10,000 /month)

Senior role building and maintaining election systems using ASP.NET, C#.NET, SQL Server, Power BI . You’ll set schedules, handle complex support, mentor other devs, and enjoy robust state benefits.

(anticipated start /month) Senior role building and maintaining election systems using . You’ll set schedules, handle complex support, mentor other devs, and enjoy robust state benefits. Application deadline: 11/18/2026, 11:59 p.m.

If one of these catches your eye, don’t wait—check the posting, note the deadline, and get your resume tuned to the skills they call out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.