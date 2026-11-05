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Springfield
👔 Springfield, IL Management Roles with Multiple $85K+ Salaries
5 days ago
Springfield’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in government and tech consulting. If you’ve got project or people-management experience, these roles are worth a look.
Medicaid Enterprise Testing Project Manager/Lead
- Employer: NTT DATA
- Location: Springfield, IL (remote-based, up to 25% travel)
- Salary: $91,260 – $169,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
- Category: Executive & Management / IT Project Leadership
Lead testing strategy for the Illinois Medicaid Enterprise System modernization. You’ll own enterprise test governance, master test plans, defect management, and executive reporting across a large, complex program—ideal if you have 5+ years Medicaid/MMIS testing leadership and enjoy high-impact, senior-level work.
Salesforce Project Coordinator
- Employer: Crowe
- Location: Springfield, IL (remote/hybrid candidates across U.S. considered)
- Salary: $86,700 – $171,600 per year
- Type: Full-time
- Category: Executive & Management / Consulting
Run complex Salesforce projects from end to end, working with Agile teams and presenting to C‑level leaders. Good fit if you have 2+ years in tech project management, can manage budgets and timelines, and want a consulting role with room to grow into account leadership.
Field Recovery Unit Manager
- Employer: State of Illinois – Department of Human Services
- Location: 600 E Ash St, Springfield, IL 62703
- Salary: $116,748 – $140,748 per year
- Type: Full-time, salaried, hybrid (on-site as needed)
- Category: Executive & Management / Public Service
Manage the Field Recovery Unit in the Bureau of Collections, supervising staff who handle overpayment and support referrals. Great for someone with 3+ years collections and supervisory experience who wants strong state benefits, pension, and paid leave while leading a mission-driven team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hiring managers often flex for the right person with solid leadership skills.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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