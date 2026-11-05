👔 Springfield, IL Management Roles with Multiple $85K+ Salaries

Springfield’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in government and tech consulting. If you’ve got project or people-management experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: NTT DATA

NTT DATA Location: Springfield, IL (remote-based, up to 25% travel)

Salary: $91,260 – $169,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Full-time Category: Executive & Management / IT Project Leadership

Lead testing strategy for the Illinois Medicaid Enterprise System modernization. You’ll own enterprise test governance, master test plans, defect management, and executive reporting across a large, complex program—ideal if you have 5+ years Medicaid/MMIS testing leadership and enjoy high-impact, senior-level work.

Employer: Crowe

Location: Springfield, IL (remote/hybrid candidates across U.S. considered)

Salary: $86,700 – $171,600 per year

Type: Full-time

Full-time Category: Executive & Management / Consulting

Run complex Salesforce projects from end to end, working with Agile teams and presenting to C‑level leaders. Good fit if you have 2+ years in tech project management, can manage budgets and timelines, and want a consulting role with room to grow into account leadership.

Employer: State of Illinois – Department of Human Services

Location: 600 E Ash St, Springfield, IL 62703

Salary: $116,748 – $140,748 per year

Type: Full-time, salaried, hybrid (on-site as needed)

Full-time, salaried, (on-site as needed) Category: Executive & Management / Public Service

Manage the Field Recovery Unit in the Bureau of Collections, supervising staff who handle overpayment and support referrals. Great for someone with 3+ years collections and supervisory experience who wants strong state benefits, pension, and paid leave while leading a mission-driven team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hiring managers often flex for the right person with solid leadership skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.