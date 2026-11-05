🔧 Springfield, IL Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Springfield has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like staying active and keeping spaces looking sharp. These roles are great if you want steady work without sitting at a desk all day.

Employer: U-Haul

U-Haul Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15 – $16 per hour

Keep storage units, hallways, and restrooms clean and welcoming with sweeping, mopping, and trash removal. Comes with on-the-job training and access to a long list of potential benefits like health insurance (if eligible), paid time off (if eligible), and a 401(k).

Employer: Hilton

Location: Downtown Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 per hour

Hands-on hotel maintenance role covering basic carpentry, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and general repairs in guest rooms and public areas. Offers Hilton’s well-known benefits, including travel discounts, health and retirement plans, paid time off, and support programs for you and your family (benefits may vary by location and role).

Employer: Clean Impact LLC

Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.00 per hour

Hours: 12–32 hours per week expected

Active cleaning job with a focus on high standards and team culture—great if you like to move, take pride in your work, and want a flexible schedule. Includes paid training and a referral program so you can grow your hours and income over time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on shifts and duties are in each posting, and you might find a fit you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.