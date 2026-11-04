🛒 Springfield, IL Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Springfield’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now—banks, big-box stores, and local companies are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: PNC

PNC Location: Springfield, IL

Springfield, IL Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: $30,000 – $50,000/year + incentives

This entry-level banking role is great if you enjoy talking with people and want to learn finance. You’ll handle deposits and withdrawals, help customers use digital tools, and spot chances to connect them with other PNC services.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Springfield, IL

Springfield, IL Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: $15.50 – $16.15/hour

Lead the front-end team, keep lines moving, and handle cash office tasks at a major home improvement store. Good fit if you have cashier experience and want a step up with coaching, training, and solid retail benefits.

Employer: Discount Tire

Discount Tire Location: Springfield, IL (Veterans Pkwy)

Springfield, IL (Veterans Pkwy) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + benefits)

Hands-on leadership role where you’re on the floor with the team, not stuck at a desk. You’ll coach techs, talk with customers, help with tire work, and grow into higher leadership in a promote-from-within culture with Sundays off.

Employer: TJ Maxx

Location: Springfield, IL (2801 Veterans Pkwy)

Springfield, IL (2801 Veterans Pkwy) Type: Part-time (holiday/retail)

Salary: $15.00 – $15.50/hour

Perfect if you want flexible hours and a mix of tasks—ringing customers, stocking, and keeping the store looking good. Comes with a store discount and access to a wide range of benefits if you meet hours/service requirements.

Employer: George Alarm Company

Location: Springfield, IL

Springfield, IL Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $19.00 – $22.00/hour

Lead a 24/7 monitoring center for a long-time local security company. Good match if you’ve managed schedules or call centers before and want a stable role with benefits and real responsibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site. Don’t wait too long; customer service jobs tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.