Springdale has some very special cats hoping to find loving homes. All of these kitties are with Paws Across Pittsburgh and are looking for safe, indoor families to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Paws Across Pittsburgh

About Bodie:

Bodie is a very social young gentleman who loves people, pets, and lap cuddles. He’s playful, curious, and enjoys curling up with his brothers for nap time. The rescue would prefer he be adopted with one of his brothers, so he has a built‑in buddy.

Contact: Paws Across Pittsburgh

Phone: (412) 495-2799

👉 Meet Bodie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Gender: Female

Female Color: Spotted Tabby / Leopard Spotted

Spotted Tabby / Leopard Spotted Shelter: Paws Across Pittsburgh

About Willow May:

Willow May is a sweet girl with a name as pretty as a fall day. She was rescued from the outdoors and is learning that people can be wonderful. She’ll greet you with a little meow when you walk up, and she loves to play, explore, and soak up attention.

Contact: Paws Across Pittsburgh

Phone: (412) 495-2799

👉 Meet Willow May and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Paws Across Pittsburgh

About Bird:

Bird is a little sweetheart who’s still shy with people, but he’s bravest when one of his brothers is nearby. He’s an eccentric, playful kitten who loves spring toys and zooming around with his favorite toy in his mouth. The rescue would prefer he be adopted with one of his brothers so he feels safe and confident.

Contact: Paws Across Pittsburgh

Phone: (412) 495-2799

👉 Meet Bird and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Paws Across Pittsburgh

About Ziggy:

Ziggy is a bit shy at first, but he’s getting braver every day and now enjoys being petted. He loves climbing, exploring, chasing his brothers, and cuddling up with them for naps. The rescue would prefer he be adopted with one of his brothers so he can keep building his confidence.

Contact: Paws Across Pittsburgh

Phone: (412) 495-2799

👉 Meet Ziggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Springdale, PA and thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your home, please consider one of these sweethearts. Visit their links, share with friends and family, or reach out to Paws Across Pittsburgh to learn more.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.