Springdale has some solid driving jobs right now, especially if you like staying local and working with regular customers.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Springdale, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops and AutoZone stores—no CDL needed. You’ll mix time on the road with helping customers in the store, and get access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, discounts, and tuition help.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts Location: Springdale, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: $11.00 – $17.00/hour

Use a company vehicle to deliver parts, pick up returns, and help out in the store when needed. Comes with competitive pay, PTO, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with employer contributions, health benefits, and tuition assistance.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts Location: Springdale, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $11.00 – $17.00/hour

Similar to the part-time role but full-time hours: local deliveries, vehicle checks, and light in-store work. Full-time team members can tap into benefits from day one, PTO, health coverage, and strong promote-from-within career paths.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.