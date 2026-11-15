Springdale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from animal care to hospice to hospital labs. Here are a few solid roles hiring now across the city.

Employer: Alliance Animal Health (St. Francis Animal Hospital)

Alliance Animal Health (St. Francis Animal Hospital) Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role caring for pets in a fast-paced companion animal and exotics practice. You’ll feed, walk, bathe, medicate, and monitor animals, help with cleaning and laundry, assist vets with restraint and exams, and may learn to sterilize surgical instruments. Weekend availability is required, and there’s a strong benefits package even for part-time staff.

Employer: Optum / Elite Hospice (LHC Group)

Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,624 – $95,227/year (based on experience and other factors)

Registered Nurse Case Manager role providing in-home hospice care. You’ll do initial evaluations, create and manage the Plan of Care, coordinate with physicians and the care team, and support patients and families facing end-of-life. Requires current RN license, driver’s license, and reliable transportation. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, incentives, equity stock purchase, and 401(k) contribution (subject to eligibility).

Employer: PathGroup

Location: Northwest Arkansas (hospital-based in Springdale area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

AP/CP Board-Certified Pathologist role helping build a new hospital-based pathology practice in Northwest Arkansas. Mix of general surgical pathology and potential Laboratory Medical Director duties, with access to advanced digital pathology tools and a large subspecialty network. Offers competitive pay, full benefits, malpractice with tail, 401(k) Safe Harbor, and J-1 waiver / H-1B sponsorship options (subject to program availability).

If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.