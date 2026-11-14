Springdale’s logistics scene is busy, and Tyson Foods is hiring for several supply chain and claims roles right now. Good mix of analyst work and hands-on problem solving.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Partner with Walmart and Tyson’s sales/supply chain teams to improve forecasting, orders, and on-shelf availability. Great fit if you know demand planning, love digging into data (Retail Link, Excel, Access), and want a role that directly impacts service levels and inventory.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Relocation: Yes

Salary: Not listed

Help manage purchasing for 400M+ pounds of pork materials each year and support cost-saving strategies. Ideal if you have an ag or supply chain background, are comfortable with SAP/Excel, and want to work closely with plants, suppliers, and R&D.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Handle high-dollar logistics claims tied to accidents, temperature issues, and refused loads for Poultry & Prepared Foods. Good for detail-oriented folks with clerical or logistics experience who like problem solving, auditing data, and working across teams.

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