Springdale’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands and local favorites adding to their teams. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Big O Tires (MFA Petroleum Company)

Big O Tires (MFA Petroleum Company) Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role mixes customer service, sales, and shop operations. You’ll help run the store, support the team, handle cash and inventory, and step in when the manager is out. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, paid time off, holidays, 401(k) with match, profit sharing/performance incentives, and company-paid life and disability insurance.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 2004 S Pleasant St, Springdale, AR 72764

Type: Full-time

Hourly Pay: $14 – $27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and performance incentives Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing

You’ll greet shoppers, keep Home department displays looking good, and help customers find what they need. Walmart offers health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, company discounts, and fully paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Arkansas

Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

As a Keyholder, you help open and close the store, handle deposits and cash, and support the manager with daily operations. You’ll lead by example on the sales floor, support donors and shoppers, and occasionally supervise staff, volunteers, and community service workers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.