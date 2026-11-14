Springdale’s tech scene is busy right now, especially with big employers growing their data and software teams. If you’re in IT and want solid benefits plus interesting problems to solve, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Location: Springdale, AR (on-site, 1st shift)

(on-site, 1st shift) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Partner with leaders in Tyson’s Beef & Pork division to turn business needs into data products, dashboards, and AI-driven analytics. Great fit if you have 5+ years as a BA, strong SQL/BigQuery skills, and enjoy leading cross-functional projects and mentoring junior analysts.

Employer: Tyson Foods Incorporated

Location: Springdale, AR (on-site, 1st shift)

(on-site, 1st shift) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role leading complex software projects, setting architecture and best practices, and mentoring other engineers. Ideal if you’re an expert in multiple programming languages, front- and back-end frameworks, DevOps/CICD, and data engineering and want to drive technical direction.

Employer: Cambia Health Solutions

Location: Hybrid – Springdale, AR office (3 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (AR regional range): $69,615 – $94,185 expected (full range $65,000 – $107,000, 8% bonus target)

Join a healthcare-focused tech team working on procurement, CLM, and vendor management systems. Good match if you have 2+ years systems/business analysis, can write SQL, and like hybrid work with strong benefits and a clear growth path.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for how to tailor your resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.