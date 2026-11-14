🚧 Veterans Memorial Park closures Nov. 16–20

Portions of Veterans Memorial Park at Lake Fayetteville will be closed for construction Monday–Friday, Nov. 16–20.

Here’s what to know:

Mon, Nov. 16: The playground area closes and the play structure will be taken down. It will stay closed for the rest of construction.

The and the play structure will be taken down. It will stay closed for the rest of construction. Thu, Nov. 19: Park stays open by foot only . Parking lots close at noon. If you parked before noon, you must move your car by 4 p.m. or it may be towed.

Park stays open . If you parked before noon, you or it may be towed. Fri, Nov. 20: Only limited areas open by pedestrian access . Parking lots stay closed. Construction area grows for bridge work.

Only limited areas open . Construction area grows for bridge work. Sat, Nov. 21: Parking is expected to reopen, depending on weather and construction.

Staying open: restrooms, volleyball courts, large pavilion, and the Razorback Greenway. Some natural surface trails may be limited or rerouted.

Work includes removing the old 2002 playground, installing a 70-foot pedestrian bridge, and building an accessible trail that will later connect to a new playground (expected by mid-2027).

Questions? Contact Gracie Ziegler, 479-575-8303, gziegler@fayetteville-ar.gov.