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🚧 Veterans Memorial Park closures Nov. 16–20 for trail work
🚧 Veterans Memorial Park closures Nov. 16–20
Portions of Veterans Memorial Park at Lake Fayetteville will be closed for construction Monday–Friday, Nov. 16–20.
Here’s what to know:
- Mon, Nov. 16: The playground area closes and the play structure will be taken down. It will stay closed for the rest of construction.
- Thu, Nov. 19: Park stays open by foot only. Parking lots close at noon. If you parked before noon, you must move your car by 4 p.m. or it may be towed.
- Fri, Nov. 20: Only limited areas open by pedestrian access. Parking lots stay closed. Construction area grows for bridge work.
- Sat, Nov. 21: Parking is expected to reopen, depending on weather and construction.
Staying open: restrooms, volleyball courts, large pavilion, and the Razorback Greenway. Some natural surface trails may be limited or rerouted.
Work includes removing the old 2002 playground, installing a 70-foot pedestrian bridge, and building an accessible trail that will later connect to a new playground (expected by mid-2027).
Questions? Contact Gracie Ziegler, 479-575-8303, gziegler@fayetteville-ar.gov.
More Info: Veterans Memorial Park Partial Closure Scheduled N...
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