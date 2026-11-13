Springdale has a nice mix of office and front desk jobs right now, from healthcare to building supplies and mental health. Most of these roles are people-facing, so they’re great if you like helping others and keeping things organized.

Employer: Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support daily office operations for a major building materials company. You’ll handle reception, mail, data entry, forms, calendars, and travel while using Microsoft Office and basic customer service skills in a mostly seated office role.

Employer: Freeman Health System (Northwest Medical Center)

(Northwest Medical Center) Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time, days – no holidays / no weekends

– Salary: Not listed

Front desk registration role in a medical setting, interviewing patients, verifying insurance, taking payments, and helping with scheduling and reports. Comes with health, dental, vision, retirement with match, PTO, and wellness perks for eligible employees.

Employer: Davis Animal Hospital

Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Part-time (under 30 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00–$18.00 per hour, depending on experience

Be the friendly face at a busy, independent animal hospital. You’ll greet clients, answer phones, schedule visits and surgeries, take payments, and keep records up to date—perfect if you love pets and can handle flexible end times and required Saturday shifts.

Employer: Day By Day: A Center for Health and Healing

Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Part-time / other

Salary: Not listed

Join an integrative mental health practice and keep things running smoothly behind the scenes. This role focuses on scheduling, intake, client communication, EHR and billing support, and creating a calm, welcoming space for clients.

Employer: Best Start Pediatric Clinic

Location: Springdale, AR 72762

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00–$15.00 per hour

Front desk role in a pediatric clinic handling check-in/out, phones, scheduling, insurance verification, and EHR work (eClinicalWorks). Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, FSA, and life insurance; Spanish is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.