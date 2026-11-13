Springdale’s industrial side is busy right now, and hands-on techs are in demand. If you’re good with tools, systems, or forklifts, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Rise Baking Company

Rise Baking Company Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (9:00 pm – 6:00 am)

Pay: Includes $1.50/hour 3rd shift differential (base pay not listed)

Includes (base pay not listed) What you’ll do: Keep plant equipment and the building running—mechanical, electrical, HVAC, hydraulics, pneumatics, PLCs, and basic building repairs. You’ll support food safety and OSHA standards in a fast-paced manufacturing setting.

Keep plant equipment and the building running—mechanical, electrical, HVAC, hydraulics, pneumatics, PLCs, and basic building repairs. You’ll support food safety and OSHA standards in a fast-paced manufacturing setting. Good fit if: You have a 2-year maintenance/electronics degree or 5+ years’ mechanic experience, can weld, work with PLCs and CMMS, and like solving tough equipment problems with minimal supervision.

Employer: Jobot (for a full-service HVAC/controls contractor)

(for a full-service HVAC/controls contractor) Location: Springdale, AR / Northwest Arkansas

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30 – $45 per hour

What you’ll do: Install, program, commission, and service building automation systems (BAS/DDC) on commercial projects. You’ll verify system performance, create control programs/graphics, and support customers and field techs.

Install, program, commission, and service on commercial projects. You’ll verify system performance, create control programs/graphics, and support customers and field techs. Good fit if: You have 3–5+ years with BAS/HVAC controls, know platforms like Tridium Niagara or Distech, and enjoy field work, troubleshooting, and mentoring junior techs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Lift Truck Service Center

Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $22.00 – $25.00 per hour

What you’ll do: Perform preventive maintenance on lift trucks and equipment , note issues for future repair, get customer signatures, and keep clean time and expense records while driving a company van.

Perform , note issues for future repair, get customer signatures, and keep clean time and expense records while driving a company van. Good fit if: You’re 23+ with a clean driving record, some mechanical training/experience, and like working independently. Offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—maintenance skills transfer well, and local employers are clearly hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.