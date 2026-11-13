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🏭 Springdale, AR manufacturing jobs with multiple openings
Springdale’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several local employers are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like steady work and clear shifts, these are worth a look.
Warehouse Associate (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Capstone Logistics, LLC
- Location: Springdale, AR
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: $680 – $800+ per week (paid weekly)
Fast-paced, very physical warehouse role loading, unloading, selecting, palletizing, and keeping the dock clean. Good fit if you like moving all shift, want weekly pay, and are looking for a place that promotes from within and offers benefits after 60 days with paid training.
Maintenance Mechanic Technician – 3rd Shift
- Employer: Newly Weds Foods
- Location: Springdale, AR
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11pm–7am)
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on maintenance role working on packaging lines, ovens, conveyors, bulk flour systems, and robotics in a food plant. Comes with a big benefits package (medical, dental/vision, 401k, bonuses, paid holidays, tuition help, parental leave, pet insurance) and is ideal if you have an electro-mechanical background and like troubleshooting.
Quality Assurance Manager – Electrical
- Employer: Flintco, LLC
- Location: Springdale, AR (construction projects)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Senior role leading quality assurance for electrical work on commercial and industrial construction projects. You’ll spend most of your time in the field, shaping quality plans, running inspections, working with trade partners, and mentoring teams—best for someone with a BS in a related field and 5–10 years of construction or inspection experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings listed on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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