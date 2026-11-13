Springdale’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several local employers are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like steady work and clear shifts, these are worth a look.

Employer: Capstone Logistics, LLC

Capstone Logistics, LLC Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $680 – $800+ per week (paid weekly)

Fast-paced, very physical warehouse role loading, unloading, selecting, palletizing, and keeping the dock clean. Good fit if you like moving all shift, want weekly pay, and are looking for a place that promotes from within and offers benefits after 60 days with paid training.

Employer: Newly Weds Foods

Newly Weds Foods Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11pm–7am)

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on maintenance role working on packaging lines, ovens, conveyors, bulk flour systems, and robotics in a food plant. Comes with a big benefits package (medical, dental/vision, 401k, bonuses, paid holidays, tuition help, parental leave, pet insurance) and is ideal if you have an electro-mechanical background and like troubleshooting.

Employer: Flintco, LLC

Flintco, LLC Location: Springdale, AR (construction projects)

(construction projects) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Senior role leading quality assurance for electrical work on commercial and industrial construction projects. You’ll spend most of your time in the field, shaping quality plans, running inspections, working with trade partners, and mentoring teams—best for someone with a BS in a related field and 5–10 years of construction or inspection experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings listed on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.