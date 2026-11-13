Springdale’s transport scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like driving, turning wrenches, or keeping a fleet running smooth. Here are a few strong picks hiring in and around Springdale, AR.

Employer: Ferguson

Ferguson Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.46 – $30.69/hour (bonus eligible)

(bonus eligible) Schedule: Mon–Fri, home daily, no nights or weekends

Local flatbed delivery with a Fortune 500 company. You’ll run daytime routes, be home every day, and help in the warehouse when needed. Comes with full benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and room to grow.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Location: Springdale, AR – LH Garage

Type: Full-time, D Shift

Pay: $24.95/hour

Schedule: Wed 12am–6am; Thu/Fri/Sat 6pm–6am

Great fit if you like both shop life and paperwork. You’ll support drivers and techs, log work orders, track parts and tires, and help with service calls. Tyson offers PTO, 401(k), and health benefits, plus training to move up to SA02 within 12 months.

Employer: GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Location: Bethel Heights, AR (near Springdale)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Hands-on diesel and CNG mechanic role working on a fleet of trucks. You’ll handle inspections, diagnostics, electrical and hydraulic repairs, and DOT/brake checks. Ideal if you have 3+ years diesel/CNG experience, certifications, and want steady shop work with a major environmental services company.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.