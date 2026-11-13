Springdale’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles that offer steady hours and room to grow. If you like helping people and staying organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: CubeSmart

CubeSmart Location: Springdale, AR (self-storage retail)

(self-storage retail) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Daytime-heavy schedule with potential Sundays off, plus benefits like 401(k) match, PTO, and medical plans with HSA contributions. Mix of customer service and light property upkeep—help people find storage, rent units, take payments, and keep the site clean and safe.

Employer: Community Clinic

Location: Springdale, AR (Admin office)

(Admin office) Type: Full-time, in-person

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Answer and route calls, schedule medical visits, and update patient info for a mission-driven healthcare clinic. Great fit if you’re bilingual (Spanish/English or Marshallese/English) and want steady weekday hours plus health, dental, vision, 403(b) with 5% employer contribution, PTO, and 10 paid holidays.

Employer: Arisa Health

Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:45 AM–4:45 PM

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk style role at Arkansas’ largest nonprofit behavioral health provider—schedule appointments, check in clients, take co-pays, and manage records. Ideal if you have 1–2 years in a medical office, like detailed work, and want strong benefits (medical/dental/vision, 401(k)/Roth with match, PTO, and ongoing training).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often reveal options you can’t see on the posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.