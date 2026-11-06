📣 Springdale, AR Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Springdale’s sales scene is busy right now, from sports and entertainment to roofing and auto parts. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a company vehicle, manage your own route, and build relationships with regular customers while selling and delivering auto parts. This role comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, parental leave, tuition help, and daily pay options.

Employer: Rich Products Corporation (Northwest Arkansas Naturals)

(Northwest Arkansas Naturals) Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $42,762 – $57,854 per year

Lead the inside sales team for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, managing seasonal reps and selling tickets, groups, suites, and sponsorships. You’ll work all home games, handle your own sales goals, and use CRM tools to grow revenue in a fun sports and entertainment setting.

Employer: Shamrock Roofing and Construction

Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Contract (1099, commission-only)

Pay Structure: 25%–50% commission, training bonuses, no base pay

Knock doors, meet homeowners, inspect roofs, and guide them through insurance claims while selling roofing, gutters, and siding. No experience is needed, there’s paid training bonuses, company-provided leads, and a path to higher commission, a company truck, and Project Manager roles based on your sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.