🏥 Springdale, AR Healthcare Jobs with Multiple RN & Clinical Roles

Springdale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across pediatrics, oncology, homecare, and long‑term care. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid full‑time options right now.

Employer: Arkansas Children's

Arkansas Children's Location: Springdale, AR (Springdale campus)

(Springdale campus) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm , limited weekend call

, Monday–Friday, , limited weekend call Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Advanced pediatric nutrition role providing family-centered care from newborn to adult. Requires 4 years of pediatric nutrition experience, Arkansas LD and CDR registration; you’ll handle complex cases, lead projects, and serve as a resource to the care team.

Employer: Arkansas Children's

Arkansas Children's Location: Springdale, AR (Springdale campus)

(Springdale campus) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm , limited weekend call

, Monday–Friday, , limited weekend call Salary: $24.40–$30.50 per hour , depending on experience and qualifications

, depending on experience and qualifications Highlights: Great fit if you’re earlier in your RD career with Arkansas LD and CDR registration. You’ll do nutrition assessments, write diet orders within scope, and educate families while working closely with a multidisciplinary pediatric team.

Employer: Community Clinic

Location: Springdale, AR (Best Start Pediatrics)

(Best Start Pediatrics) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm

, Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Entry-level Medical Assistant I–type role supporting patient intake, vitals, rooming, and documentation. Good for those with 0–1 year experience and a high school diploma; bilingual English/Spanish or Marshallese is a plus, with strong benefits including health, dental, vision, PTO, and 403(b) with 5% employer contribution.

Employer: MGA Homecare

Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$85,000 base , plus weekly allowances & pay

, plus weekly allowances & pay Highlights: RN leadership role overseeing homecare staff and patient plans of care. You’ll supervise field nurses, review documentation, coordinate referrals, and ensure regulatory compliance; current RN license and about 2+ years home health or acute experience preferred.

Employer: MGA Homecare

Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$85,000 base , plus weekly allowances & pay

, plus weekly allowances & pay Highlights: Same core RN Clinical Case Manager role as above, posted on a different site. If you like homecare, case management, and supervising field staff, this is a strong option with a clear salary range.

Employer: Highlands Oncology Group

Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time (hours not listed)

Full-time (hours not listed) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Clinic-based RN role giving injections and non-oncology infusions to oncology/hematology patients. Requires Arkansas RN license and CPR, with preference for acute care or oncology experience; you’ll manage symptoms, educate patients, and work closely with a large, specialized cancer care team.

Employer: Mill Creek Health and Rehab

Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm

, Monday–Friday, Salary: $34.00–$38.00 per hour

Highlights: Detail-focused MDS Coordinator role in a newer skilled rehab and long-term care center. Needs Arkansas RN or LPN, 2–3+ years nursing (LTC/SNF preferred), and strong MDS 3.0/RAI knowledge; includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Springdale are growing fast, and experience now can open bigger doors later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.