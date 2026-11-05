🛒 Springdale Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Springdale’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and keeping stores running smoothly. Here are a few standout roles hiring today.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a leadership track where you learn store operations, coach a team, and deliver “WOW” customer service. This 8–12 week training role is built to move you into full store management, especially if you already have 1–2 years of retail lead experience.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you want leadership experience without full-time hours. You’ll help run the store, drive parts sales, support commercial accounts, and keep customers happy while building strong management skills.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4108

Location: 4870 Elm Springs Rd, Springdale, AR 72762

Type: Full-time

Hourly Pay: $16 – $32/hour (plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums)

Lead the fresh foods area, keep meat and produce stocked, and make sure food safety stays on point. This role comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, performance incentives, and access to Live Better U education programs with tuition fully covered.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.