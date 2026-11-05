🚚 Springdale, AR Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Springdale’s logistics scene is busy right now, with food, manufacturing, and energy companies all hiring. If you like keeping products and materials moving on time, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: PepsiCo

PepsiCo Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: ~$64,000 annual target

Schedule: Start between 1:00–7:00 AM, end time based on route

Drive a PepsiCo truck and keep local shelves stocked with Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, and more. This is a fast‑paced, physical role with on‑the‑job training, solid benefits, and lots of time out on the road instead of at a desk.

Employer: Propulsion Solutions / MUVIQ USA, LLC

Location: Springdale, AR (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Handle purchasing for maintenance, repair, and operations supplies that keep the plant running. Good fit if you have 3+ years in industrial purchasing, like vendor negotiations, and want strong benefits (401(k) match, health, vision, dental, PTO, tuition help).

Employer: Tyson Foods Incorporated

Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Relocation: Yes, assistance available

Travel: About 10–20%

Lead natural gas purchasing and support power and diesel buying for Tyson’s facilities. Ideal if you have 3+ years in procurement or energy markets, strong Excel skills, and want to work on cost savings, risk management, and plant efficiency projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles open up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.