💻 Springdale IT Jobs: Multiple Roles From $45K+ Hiring Now

Springdale’s tech scene is growing fast, with roles from hands-on data center work to high-level software engineering. Here are several solid IT openings you can apply to right now.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Location: Springdale, AR (On-site, 1st shift)

(On-site, 1st shift) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex software projects that power Tyson’s massive supply chain. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years in supply chain planning/management and experience with Palantir Foundry or data-driven apps, plus strong skills in Python, C++, JavaScript/React, and SQL. You’ll mentor other devs, work with cross-functional teams, and help design secure, scalable systems.

Employer: Teslar Software

Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build fintech tools that support community banks across the country. This role fits someone with 2+ years of .NET/C#, solid understanding of distributed systems, and full-stack skills from databases to web tech (SOAP, REST, MVC, XML). You’ll design, debug, and optimize a database-driven platform in a small, fast-moving team.

Employer: E.J.GROUP

Location: Springdale, AR (On-site)

(On-site) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 9:00 PM – 7:00 AM

Salary: $45,000 – $50,000 per year

Night-shift role for someone who likes hands-on work with servers and network gear. You’ll handle racking/cabling, installs, remote hands support, and vendor access, helping keep a 24/7 data center running. Benefits include 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and professional development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—tech skills grow fast when you’re in the right seat.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.