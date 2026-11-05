🏭 Springdale Manufacturing: Multiple Full-Time Roles Paying $15–$18+/hr

Springdale’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several spots are open for folks who like hands-on work. These roles are all full-time and based right here in Springdale, AR.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Location: Springdale, AR (Randall Road plant)

Springdale, AR (Randall Road plant) Pay: $18.45/hour

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

What you’ll do: Move and unload materials with a hand pallet jack, keep the production line stocked with pallets and containers, and help with clean-up and sanitation. You’ll also track materials and report any safety or repair needs.

Move and unload materials with a hand pallet jack, keep the production line stocked with pallets and containers, and help with clean-up and sanitation. You’ll also track materials and report any safety or repair needs. Good to know: Needs 6 months continuous work history in the last 2 years and the ability to do physical work. Tyson offers paid time off, 401(k), and health, dental, vision, and life benefits.

Employer: Sam's Furniture

Location: Springdale, AR

Springdale, AR Pay: Starting at $15/hour

Type: Full-time

What you’ll do: Help customers load pick-up orders, unload and stock furniture, pull items for delivery, and do light assembly for the showroom. Work is active and can be hot or cold depending on the season.

Help customers load pick-up orders, unload and stock furniture, pull items for delivery, and do light assembly for the showroom. Work is active and can be hot or cold depending on the season. Good to know: No experience required and on-the-job training is provided. Must be able to lift, bend, and stand, and must work weekends. Benefits include 401(k) match, employee discount, medical/dental/vision, paid birthday off, and 3 paid holidays.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Location: Springdale, AR (Berry St Plant)

Springdale, AR (Berry St Plant) Pay: $17.65/hour

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

What you’ll do: Run case erector machines, print and apply box labels, load materials, and clear jams on the box maker mezzanine. Work is indoors with cold temps at times (around 50°F or below ) and a busy, noisy production floor.

Run case erector machines, print and apply box labels, load materials, and clear jams on the box maker mezzanine. Work is indoors with cold temps at times (around ) and a busy, noisy production floor. Good to know: Needs 3 months food production experience in the last 2 years, plus solid math and communication skills. Tyson offers paid time off, 401(k), and health, dental, vision, and life benefits.

If you’re ready for steady hours and don’t mind staying active on your feet, these Springdale roles are worth a quick look. Click through, skim the details, and apply online while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.