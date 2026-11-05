🏥 Springdale, AR Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to RN

Springdale’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from hospitals to home care, there are solid options whether you’re just starting out or already licensed.

Employer: NHS Management, LLC

NHS Management, LLC Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time, Weekend Supervisor

Salary: Competitive RN pay (not listed)

Lead weekend nursing care in a long-term care setting. Great fit if you have 2+ years RN experience, 1+ year supervising, and want steady weekends plus BCBS health/dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match.

Employer: NHS Management, LLC

NHS Management, LLC Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly + shift differentials

Perfect for someone new to healthcare. You get CNA training at no cost, work alongside nurses, and can grow from NA → CNA → LPN → RN with benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: OneStaff Medical

OneStaff Medical Location: Springdale, AR (Travel Assignment)

Type: Full-time travel RN

Salary: Weekly pay varies by experience/location (contact recruiter)

Cath Lab travel role using state-of-the-art cardiac tech. Requires 1+ year recent Cath Lab experience and BLS/ACLS. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing or stipend, travel reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: Arkansas Children’s

Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm

Salary: $18.30–$22.80/hour (most new hires)

Day-shift role doing EKGs, Holter/event monitors, stress tests, and pacemaker/ICD transmissions in a pediatric setting. Great for someone with a high school diploma/GED and interest in cardiology.

Employer: Arkansas Children’s

Location: Springdale, AR – Neurophysiology Lab

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm, possible weekend call

Salary: $23.00–$28.70/hour (most new hires)

Entry to mid-level EEG tech role performing neurodiagnostic studies on kids. Multiple EEG training/education pathways accepted; you’ll work under supervision at first, then more independently.

Employer: Crawford Thomas Recruiting (for a long-term care pharmacy)

Crawford Thomas Recruiting (for a long-term care pharmacy) Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 10:30am–7:00pm + rotating Saturdays

Salary: $17.50–$21.00/hour

Office-based role handling insurance eligibility, billing, denials, and collections. Good fit if you’re organized, like Excel, and want to grow in healthcare billing.

Employer: Promise Home Care

Promise Home Care Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Part-time

Salary: $14.00–$16.00/hour

Provide in-home support, especially for people with developmental disabilities. You’ll help with daily living, follow care plans, and do light documentation. Includes paid orientation and training; CPR training provided if needed.

Employer: Promise Home Care

Promise Home Care Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Part-time (with potential for more hours)

Salary: $14.00–$16.00/hour

Very similar to the caregiver role above, with emphasis on part-time hours and the possibility to pick up more. Great if you want flexible hours while still working directly with clients.

Employer: Basis Health (physician-owned lab)

Basis Health (physician-owned lab) Location: Springdale, AR

Type: On-site lab role

Salary: $22.00–$28.00/hour

Hands-on lab position running PCR and toxicology testing under CLIA rules. Requires an associate or bachelor’s in lab/biological science or other CLIA-qualifying path. Includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: Westwood Health and Rehab

Westwood Health and Rehab Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a memory care unit as an LPN or RN, managing staff and resident care plans in a long-term care setting. Offers 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO; new grads and retired nurses are welcome.

Employer: EagleCrest Recovery

EagleCrest Recovery Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Salary: From $15.50/hour

Support clients in a recovery/behavioral health setting with monitoring, documentation, transport, and group support. Good for someone with 1 year behavioral health or human services experience, a driver’s license, and interest in addiction recovery.

If something here fits your skills (or the schedule you need), click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.