🍽️ Springdale AR Food & Hospitality – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Springdale’s food scene is busy and growing, from brunch spots to healthcare dining. Here are a few solid openings if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: The Indigo Road Hospitality Group

The Indigo Road Hospitality Group Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive base pay + quarterly bonuses)

Lead an upscale, high-volume restaurant (200–300 covers) and oversee operations, finances, people, culture, and events. This role comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, home loan program, parental leave, and employee discounts across their restaurant and boutique hotel concepts.

Employer: Thrive Restaurant Group / HomeGrown

Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (aims for same or better pay than typical restaurant jobs, plus benefits for full-time)

Serve at Springdale’s busy breakfast/brunch spot and still be off by around 3:30 pm every day you work. Full-time team members can get medical, dental, vision, PTO, and you’ll work in a culture focused on kindness, teamwork, and local ingredients.

(Note: The HomeGrown server roles listed under different employers are the same position, so it’s included once here.)

Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Healthcare)

Location: Springdale, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role includes a full benefits package)

Run dining services for a healthcare account, managing managers and hourly staff, budgets, food quality, safety, and patient/guest satisfaction. This is a good fit if you have 5–7+ years of foodservice management, strong P&L skills, and want medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, paid time off, wellness programs, and more.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good hospitality roles in Springdale tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.