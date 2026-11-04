👔 Springdale, AR Executive Roles with Multiple $65K–$150K+ Openings

Springdale has some strong leadership roles open right now, from big‑company management tracks to a hands‑on service department lead.

Below are several executive & management jobs you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Cambia Health Solutions

Cambia Health Solutions Location: Springdale, AR (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Approx. $100K–$150K+ depending on location/experience (national range listed up to $172,000 with 10% bonus target)

Lead large, complex data and tech projects that support a mission to make health care better. This role is ideal if you have 7+ years of project management, experience with Agile/Scrum, and want strong pay, bonus potential, and robust benefits (401k match, PTO, parental leave, and more).

Employer: Walmart

Location: 3553 E Robinson Ave, Springdale, AR 72764

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,000–$100,000/year plus performance bonus potential

Run day‑to‑day store operations, lead teams, and drive sales and profit while staying close to the community. Good fit if you have supervisory or retail experience, want a clear growth path, and value strong benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid education, and generous PTO.

Employer: Vermeer Distributors

Location: Springdale, AR (in person)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: From $49,000/year

Oversee a busy service department, manage tech schedules, and keep repairs moving on time while taking care of customers. Great if you have strong mechanical knowledge, like coaching technicians, and want solid benefits (401k with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more).

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.