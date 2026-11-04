📣 Springdale, AR Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Springdale’s sales scene is busy right now, especially around food and home services. If you’re good with people and like closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lotus Pest Control / Lotus Sales

Lotus Pest Control / Location: Springdale, AR (and nearby AR/MO metros)

(and nearby AR/MO metros) Type: Full-time

Outside sales role doing home inspections and selling pest, termite, and moisture control services. Hourly base pay plus commission, paid training, company equipment, and clear room to grow if you like field work and talking with homeowners.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Location: Springdale, AR – World Headquarters (onsite)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Account management role on the Foodservice Sales team, working with distributor/operator accounts. You’ll build relationships, manage pricing and programs, support events, and travel 20–30%. Requires 2–5 years outside sales (foodservice/manufacturing/distributor) and a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.

(Alternate posting of the same role here if you prefer Indeed: Associate Manager Sales – Tyson Foods)

Employer: Tyson Foods Incorporated

Location: Springdale, AR (office-based, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Data-heavy role turning sales and market data into insights for the Walmart poultry business. You’ll build dashboards, work in Walmart systems (Scintilla, Item 360), and support category growth. Great fit if you have 1–3 years in sales/category analytics or BI and like working with large data sets.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.