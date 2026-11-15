Springboro has some wonderful Australian Shepherds looking for loving homes. If you’ve been dreaming of an active, loyal dog, these pups and their mama might be the perfect match.

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team

Location: Springboro, OH

Spring is a young Australian Shepherd mix puppy with a beautiful brown coat. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.

For details on her health, vaccines, and if she’s spayed or housetrained, please contact the rescue directly.

Contact: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team – check the Adopt-a-Pet page for the most current phone and email.

👉 Meet Spring and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team

Location: Springboro, OH

Summer is another adorable brown Australian Shepherd mix puppy. She’ll do best with a home that can give her exercise, structure, and training as she grows.

Please reach out to the rescue to learn more about her temperament, vaccinations, and spay status.

Contact: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team – see her Adopt-a-Pet listing for current contact info.

👉 Meet Summer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team

Location: Springboro, OH

Autumn is a beautiful black adult Australian Shepherd mix. As an adult, she may already have some manners and could be a great choice if you want a dog past the tiny puppy stage.

Contact the rescue to ask about her personality, whether she’s good with kids or other pets, and her spay/vaccine status.

Contact: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team – details are on her Adopt-a-Pet page.

👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team

Location: Springboro, OH

Winter is a male Australian Shepherd mix puppy with a rich brown coat. He’ll need an active home ready for training, socializing, and plenty of play.

Ask the rescue about his current size, expected adult size, and health/vaccine details.

Contact: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team – see his Adopt-a-Pet listing for how to reach them.

👉 Meet Winter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Springboro, OH and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these Australian Shepherd mixes. Visit their Adopt-a-Pet links, share with friends, or contact Pets of Ohio Rescue Team to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.