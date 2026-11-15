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🐶 Playful Australian Shepherd Dogs Ready for Adoption in Springboro
Springboro has some wonderful Australian Shepherds looking for loving homes. If you’ve been dreaming of an active, loyal dog, these pups and their mama might be the perfect match.
Spring
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team
- Location: Springboro, OH
Spring is a young Australian Shepherd mix puppy with a beautiful brown coat. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.
For details on her health, vaccines, and if she’s spayed or housetrained, please contact the rescue directly.
Contact: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team – check the Adopt-a-Pet page for the most current phone and email.
👉 Meet Spring and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Summer
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team
- Location: Springboro, OH
Summer is another adorable brown Australian Shepherd mix puppy. She’ll do best with a home that can give her exercise, structure, and training as she grows.
Please reach out to the rescue to learn more about her temperament, vaccinations, and spay status.
Contact: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team – see her Adopt-a-Pet listing for current contact info.
👉 Meet Summer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Autumn
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team
- Location: Springboro, OH
Autumn is a beautiful black adult Australian Shepherd mix. As an adult, she may already have some manners and could be a great choice if you want a dog past the tiny puppy stage.
Contact the rescue to ask about her personality, whether she’s good with kids or other pets, and her spay/vaccine status.
Contact: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team – details are on her Adopt-a-Pet page.
👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Winter
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team
- Location: Springboro, OH
Winter is a male Australian Shepherd mix puppy with a rich brown coat. He’ll need an active home ready for training, socializing, and plenty of play.
Ask the rescue about his current size, expected adult size, and health/vaccine details.
Contact: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team – see his Adopt-a-Pet listing for how to reach them.
👉 Meet Winter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Springboro, OH and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these Australian Shepherd mixes. Visit their Adopt-a-Pet links, share with friends, or contact Pets of Ohio Rescue Team to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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