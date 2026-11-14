Springboro has some very special dogs waiting for loving homes right now. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups are ready to meet you.

Breed: Boston Terrier / Mixed Breed (Small)

Boston Terrier / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team

Location: Springboro, OH

Cheers is a tiny brown sweetheart looking for her first real home. As a baby Boston Terrier mix, she’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Cheers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boston Terrier / Mixed Breed (Small)

Boston Terrier / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team

Location: Springboro, OH

Glitter is another adorable brown Boston Terrier mix pup. She’s young, small, and ready to grow up with a family who will guide her with patience and kindness.

👉 Meet Glitter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boston Terrier / Mixed Breed (Small)

Boston Terrier / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team

Location: Springboro, OH

Sparkle is a baby Boston Terrier mix with a rich brown coat. She’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with her new people.

👉 Meet Sparkle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boston Terrier / Mixed Breed (Small)

Boston Terrier / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team

Location: Springboro, OH

Toast is a little brown boy with Boston Terrier charm. He’s a young pup who will thrive with structure, play, and a family ready for all the fun (and work) of puppyhood.

👉 Meet Toast and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boston Terrier / Mixed Breed (Small)

Boston Terrier / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team

Location: Springboro, OH

Confetti is a brown Boston Terrier mix baby who’s ready to celebrate life with her new family. She’ll need basic training, social time, and gentle guidance as she grows.

👉 Meet Confetti and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boston Terrier / Mixed Breed (Small)

Boston Terrier / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team

Location: Springboro, OH

Bubbly is another tiny brown Boston Terrier mix pup. She’s looking for a patient adopter who can help her learn the world is a safe and happy place.

👉 Meet Bubbly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boston Terrier / Mixed Breed (Small)

Boston Terrier / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team

Location: Springboro, OH

Eve is an adult brown Boston Terrier mix, a great option if you’d like a smaller dog who’s past the tiny puppy stage. Her lower adoption fee makes her an especially nice choice for someone ready to give an adult dog a second chance.

👉 Meet Eve and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Labrador Retriever mix

Poodle (Miniature) / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team

Location: Springboro, OH

Minnie is a unique mix of Miniature Poodle and Labrador Retriever, with a chocolate coat and a young-dog energy level. She’s a great match for someone who enjoys walks, play, and continued training.

👉 Meet Minnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: Archer

(Description refers to him as Brutus)

(Description refers to him as Brutus) Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult (about 1 year)

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Pets of Ohio Rescue Team

Location: Springboro, OH

From his description: Archer (called Brutus in the write-up) is a 1-year-old brown Chihuahua mix with a very big heart. He’s described as affectionate, cuddly, and ready to be a loyal best friend. He gets along well with other dogs and cats, and is noted as smart and eager to learn. With an adoption fee of $175, he’s a wonderful choice for someone wanting a small, loving companion.

👉 Meet Archer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please reach out to Pets of Ohio Rescue Team through their Adopt-a-Pet listings, ask questions, and schedule a meet-and-greet. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.