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Springboro
Student groups selling treats at Springboro festival
8 days ago
Visitors to Christmas in Historic Springboro can buy treats from Girl Scout Service Unit 342 in the Entertainment Tent and from the Springboro High School Interact & Multi Cultural Clubs in the Sit & Eat Tent. Sales will support their kindness projects and club activities.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Christmas in Historic Springboro
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